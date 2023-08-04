Enhancements in Camera Software and AI for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung has made significant changes to the camera software and AI optimization for its 2023 foldable phones, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. While the imaging hardware remains largely the same as the previous models, the software improvements promise a superior mobile photography experience.

One of the key enhancements is the FlexCam feature, which improves basic picture quality through better image processing and software algorithms. This includes adaptive contrast adjustments, more natural skin expressions with higher texture accuracy, and improved noise handling in low-light conditions through a Video Ultra Low Light solution and single frame-based noise reduction process.

The selfie camera of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 benefits from improvements to skin color tones, offering users the choice between Natural and Warm color tone options. The Natural tones provide a clearer three-dimensional picture, while the Warm tone option generates softer and warmer selfies.

A new AI Object Aware Engine separates images into groups and selectively applies advanced image processing techniques to specific elements like hair, eyes, and skin tones. This engine enhances brightness, sharpens details, and maintains clean skin expressions and tones.

The AI-based zoom quality has been improved with the addition of high-resolution image generation technology. This reduces image quality degradation during digital zoom by suppressing noise and enhancing texture detail.

Night photography has also been improved with faster processing speeds and reduced noise in extreme low-light conditions. The AI ISP training method has been modified to reduce noise while maintaining details.

The Portrait Mode for photos captured with the primary camera has been enhanced with improved depth map accuracy. The Dual Pixel sensor provides data for estimating distances more accurately, and an AI model leveraging phase difference information creates a more natural portrait mode blur effect.

The Pro Mode and Pro Video Modes offer a wide range of parameters, with an updated UI layout for easier access to ISO, shutter speed, and EV controls. Users can also select multiple images at once for sharing and deleting in the camera capture view screen.

The Under-Display Camera (UDC) technology of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been improved through high Dynamic Range multi-frame composition technology, addressing oversaturation, noise, and blur. AI-based resolution correction reduces image blur and degradation caused by the pixel structure, making the UDC image quality closer to that of standard cameras.

Document scanning on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 has also been enhanced with better blur processing and an object eraser function. The AI-based text blur algorithm provides sharper text, and the object eraser can remove fingers from photos.

Overall, these camera software and AI improvements enhance the photo and video shooting experiences on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, promising a superior mobile photography experience.