Samsung to Release Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch 6 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available for purchase starting tomorrow (August 11) in several countries worldwide. The company unveiled these new foldable phones, smartwatches, and tablets two weeks ago during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

The new devices have been available for pre-order since the day after their official announcement, and the pre-order period ends today. Starting tomorrow, the devices will be available for purchase in several countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Samsung offered various enticing deals, discounts, and pre-order benefits for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Some enticing offers include a free upgrade to a higher storage variant for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy Tab S9 series also gets a storage upgrade for free in some markets. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch 6 series come with a free Fabric Band along with the stock one. Offers will vary, depending on the country, though.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 bring a new hinge mechanism (Flex Hinge) that allows the phones to fold without any gap between the two halves. They also feature brighter screens, the faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor, and longer battery life. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a massive cover screen that lets you use widgets and even full-blown apps.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in four colors: Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black colors. The devices are available in a few online-exclusive colors that you can only buy through Samsung.com.

Samsung’s new high-end tablets—Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra—feature more rugged builds with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The devices use a faster processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy), an improved S Pen charging mechanism, louder speakers, and brighter screens. The Galaxy Tab S9 has an 11-inch OLED screen. The Galaxy Tab S9+ has a 12.4-inch OLED screen, while the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a 14.6-inch OLED screen. They all come in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. The tablets are sold in two colors: Beige and Graphite.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic feature a slightly faster Exynos W930 processor, more RAM (2GB), 16GB storage, and Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch software. These new smartwatches feature slightly bigger screens and thinner bezels. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a rotating bezel for a satisfying navigation experience. Samsung’s new smartwatches feature more detailed sleep tracking, sleep coaching, and improved activity tracking. They also feature irregular heart rhythm (AFib) notifications, ECG, and body composition analysis. The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes and Gold and Graphite color options. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in 43mm and 47mm sizes and is available in Black and Silver colors.

Samsung claims it has seen strong demand for its new foldable smartphones globally. Pre-order numbers have broken previous records in markets such as Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Around 65% of consumers opted for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while the rest chose the Galaxy Z Fold 5. TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung MX (Mobile eXperience), said, “Early users’ response to the new Galaxy devices has been demonstrated by pre-order momentum. With the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Watch6 series, and Tab S9 series, our goal is to provide the latest and greatest in each category and provide our consumers with novel and engaging experiences that cater to various lifestyles. It is thrilling to see our vision resonating with consumers around the world.“