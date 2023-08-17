Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 Receive August 2023 Security Update in the US

Samsung has recently rolled out the first software update for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the United States. Despite being newly released, Samsung is already working on improving the experience for its latest foldable smartphones with a new security update. It is worth noting that the international versions of these phones have already received the August 2023 security update.

The carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the US is now receiving its first software update with firmware version F731USQS1AWH3. This update is available for users on the Metro PCS and T-Mobile networks. Similarly, the carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has also received a new update with firmware version F946USQS1AWH3. Both of these updates bring the August 2023 security patch, addressing over 74 security vulnerabilities found in Samsung devices.

It is important to mention that this software update primarily focuses on security and maintenance. Therefore, users should not expect any new features or performance improvements. If you own a Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the United States, you can check for the update by going to Settings » Software Update and selecting Download and Install. Alternatively, you can manually download the firmware file from the Samsung firmware database and flash it on your device.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 were launched with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1. Samsung is anticipated to release the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update for these foldable devices in the coming weeks. There are also rumors suggesting that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 may soon gain access to the One UI 6.0 beta program.

