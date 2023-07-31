Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Brings Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity to the Lineup

The Galaxy Z Flip smartphones are not intended to be flagship devices, as evident from the four models released so far. While they share many features with Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Z Fold devices, they don’t quite match up in terms of specifications. The cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip series, while better than those on Samsung’s mid-range phones, don’t measure up to the cameras on the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z Fold lineups. Additionally, the Z Flip lacks important features like Samsung DeX, and the compact dimensions necessitate fewer rear cameras and smaller batteries.

Furthermore, the Z Flip line has been behind Samsung’s other high-end phones in terms of connectivity features, particularly support for Wi-Fi 6E networks. However, with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung has finally addressed this issue. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the first in the lineup to support Wi-Fi 6E networks, allowing for faster speeds, lower latency, and less interference.

Wi-Fi 6E, an updated version of the Wi-Fi 6 standard, operates on the 6GHz band instead of the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands used by previous Wi-Fi standards. The 6GHz band was approved for public use in 2020, making it less congested than the older bands. It is important to note that Wi-Fi 6E networks are not yet globally available, as approval from local regulators is required. To check if Wi-Fi 6E is available in your country, you can refer to the Wi-Fi Alliance webpage.

To take advantage of Wi-Fi 6E networks, your router will also need to support this technology. Fortunately, the availability of Wi-Fi 6E routers is not dependent on whether or not your country has opened up the 6GHz band for public use. These routers can be purchased online through major retailers like Amazon.

