Samsung’s Latest Foldable Phones Break Pre-Order Records in South Korea

Samsung’s latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, have achieved great success in the pre-order phase. In South Korea alone, the combined pre-order totals for both devices have exceeded 1 million. This surpasses the previous records set by the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 were announced in late July and introduced several updates, including a new hinge that made both devices noticeably thinner. The Flip 5 introduced a significant improvement with its larger “Flex Window” cover display. However, overall, the devices were not considered major updates compared to their predecessors.

Samsung’s success in breaking pre-order records suggests that the company has resonated with fans. The goal is for foldables to account for around 20% of Samsung’s flagship smartphone sales worldwide. Although the exact number of pre-orders for the Fold 5 and Flip 5 globally is still unknown.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears to be the more popular choice among customers. Approximately 70% of all pre-orders are for the Flip 5, compared to 60% for the previous generation Flip 4. This trend indicates that customers are favoring the Flip phones more than other options.

Samsung is offering pre-order perks and discounts for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 until August 11. These include doubled storage, enhanced trade-in values, and substantial discounts for students. Customers can find more details on the pre-order deals on Samsung’s website.

Overall, Samsung’s latest foldable phones have garnered significant interest and sales, particularly in South Korea. The success of these devices is a positive indication for the future of foldable smartphones in the market.