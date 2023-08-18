Galaxy Z Flip 5 Camera Impresses with Balanced Hardware and Image Processing

The camera configuration of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not seem exceptional at first glance. However, in practice, this foldable flip phone exceeds expectations with its clever use of hardware, advanced AI, and remarkable image processing. The only drawback is the absence of a zoom camera.

According to independent camera benchmark website DxOMark, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been ranked equally with the iPhone 12 Pro, with an aggregated score of 127, placing them both at 44th position. In the Ultra-Premium category (>$800), the Galaxy Z Flip 5 ranks 38th.

DxOMark’s evaluation highlights that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 delivers a delightful experience for still-life photography, featuring fast and stable autofocus for both photos and videos in most conditions. Additionally, it offers effective video stabilization for both static and moving scenes. However, the website also notes that the camera produces noise in photos and exhibits strong textures artifacts in low-light environments.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a 12MP wide camera featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Dual Pixel Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), along with a 12MP ultrawide camera. When the phone is flipped open, a 10MP selfie sensor is revealed within the foldable display.

Though the absence of a zoom camera may be a concern for those accustomed to the Galaxy S22 Ultra or S23 Ultra, the 2x zoom capability of the Z Flip 5’s primary sensor still produces decent quality photos when properly lit. Some areas of camera quality have also seen improvement.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available for purchase at Samsung, priced at $999 for the 256GB model. Customers have the option to choose from four standard color options and four additional online-exclusive colors.