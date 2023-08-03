Folding Test: Motorola Razr Plus and Galaxy Z Flip 5

A YouTube channel is currently conducting a live hand-folding test on the Motorola Razr Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The purpose of this experiment is to determine how many human folds these phones can withstand. The test is being livestreamed by Tech YouTuber Mrkeybrd and his team.

Normally, smartphones undergo lab tests, where machines fold them hundreds of thousands of times to assess their durability. However, the aim of this folding test is to compare the endurance of these phones when folded by human hands. The team behind the test believes that smartphone producers often share impressive fold ratings achieved under controlled conditions with machines. They argue that machines do not replicate the way humans fold smartphones.

The ongoing test has already surpassed 14 hours, and both the Motorola Razr Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 remain intact after over 30,000 folds each. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is officially rated for 200,000 folds by the Bureau Veritas certification company, although Motorola has not disclosed any official details regarding the folding capacity of the Razr Plus.

It is worth noting that in a previous folding test conducted by the same YouTubers, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 endured beyond its stated limits, ultimately giving out at around 418,500 folds. Therefore, once the current test surpasses the manufacturer’s stated limits, the phones will undergo additional tests such as temperature, water, and drop tests.

The live streaming of this folding test provides an interesting insight into the durability and endurance of these foldable smartphones.