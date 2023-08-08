Samsung’s New Foldable Phones Garner Over a Million Pre-Orders in South Korea

Samsung’s latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, have received an overwhelming response from consumers in South Korea. During the one-week pre-order period, the company announced that it has received over a million pre-orders, marking a record-breaking number for the Galaxy Z series.

Out of the total pre-orders, 70% were for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while the remaining 30% were for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This indicates that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was more popular among consumers, possibly due to its larger cover screen compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is worth noting that the pre-order figures for both models surpassed last year’s numbers for their respective predecessors, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

During a recent press conference, TM Roh, Samsung MX chief, expressed the company’s ambition for its foldable phones to account for 20% of its premium smartphone sales.

Despite the positive reception, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 seems to have garnered less excitement from consumers in South Korea. Its lack of significant improvements may have contributed to this sentiment. However, both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 feature a new Flex Hinge mechanism, which allows for a smoother folding experience and offers more resistance to dust and debris. Additionally, this mechanism contributes to a thinner and visually appealing design.

Samsung faces increased competition in the foldable smartphone market this year. Google recently launched its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, while OnePlus is set to release its first foldable phone later this month. Motorola has also introduced two new foldable phones to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Similarly, Honor, OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi have unveiled multiple foldable phone models boasting features such as a less noticeable crease, larger batteries, and faster charging.

Overall, the impressive pre-order numbers for Samsung’s new foldable phones in South Korea demonstrate the growing popularity of this innovative product category among consumers.