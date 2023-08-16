Samsung Releases August 2023 Security Update for Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung has rolled out the August 2023 security update for its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones. Currently, the update is available in select Latin American countries, and it is expected to expand to more countries worldwide in the coming days.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is receiving the new update with firmware version F721BXXS4CWG8 in Chile, Guatemala, and Panama. In Colombia, the firmware version for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is F721BXXS4CWG9. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is being updated in Chile, Guatemala, and Panama with firmware version F936BXXS4CWG6.

This latest software update includes the August 2023 security patch, aimed at fixing more than 70 security vulnerabilities identified in the previous version of the software.

However, it is important to note that this update does not introduce any new features or performance improvements to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung has promised additional features with the upcoming One UI 5.1.1 update, which is expected to be released soon.

If you own a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4 and reside in any of the aforementioned countries, you can check for the update by going to Settings, selecting Software Update, and tapping on Download and Install. Alternatively, you can manually download the firmware file from Samsung’s firmware database and flash it using a computer with Windows OS and Samsung’s Odin software tool.

Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung’s software releases for the Galaxy Z series.