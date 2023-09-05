Galaxy Watch 4 Receives One UI Watch 5 Update

Samsung has released the One UI Watch 5 update for the Galaxy Watch 4, providing users with numerous improvements and new features. The update is currently available in the USA, while users in Europe and India are still awaiting its release.

The latest firmware update brings changes and additions to several aspects of the smartwatch. Notably, the user interface remains largely unchanged from the previous version, One UI Watch 4.5.

One of the key updates in the One UI Watch 5 is the enhancement of watch faces and tiles. With a new vertical layout, users can easily find and customize watch faces and tiles that suit their preferences. Additionally, a Battery tile has been introduced, allowing users to check the battery levels of their watch, phone, and Galaxy Buds all in one place.

Samsung Health has also undergone improvements with this update. The sleep coaching feature has been enhanced, providing users with a redesigned results screen to better understand their sleep patterns. Cycling workouts can now be automatically recorded, and heart rate guidance is available during running workouts. The watch can also recognize which lane you’re running in when on a 400-meter track, offering more accurate results for laps and distances.

Other notable updates include the ability to create custom exercises, transfer watch data to a new phone easily, more call controls, camera access from the watch, and the option to dictate text with voice input.

To upgrade to the One UI Watch 5 update, Galaxy Watch 4 users can navigate to the Galaxy Wearable app on their Samsung smartphones. From there, they should go to the smartwatch section, access “Watch settings,” and select “Watch software update” to download and install the update.

These enhancements and additions aim to provide an improved user experience and make the Galaxy Watch 4 even more efficient and versatile.

