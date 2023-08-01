Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Receives FCC Certification, Expected to Launch Soon

Samsung is gearing up to release more tablets in the coming months, with one of them being the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The tablet, previously leaked a few months ago, has now obtained FCC certification, suggesting that its launch is imminent.

According to sources, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will feature a 12.4-inch display, similar to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, but with upgraded internals. It is speculated that the tablet will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, which is faster than the Snapdragon 750G found in the 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

The FCC certification also reveals that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will come equipped with GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. The addition of Bluetooth 5.3 will improve wireless connectivity and efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Furthermore, leaked renders of the device suggest that the tablet will feature a dual-camera setup. It is also rumored to include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and support for the S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will be available in two models: the SM-X610 (Wi-Fi-only version) and the SM-X616B (5G version). Not much information about its battery has been disclosed, except that it carries the model number EB-BX818ABY.

With the FCC certification in place, the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ seems imminent. Samsung enthusiasts can anticipate a tough and powerful tablet offering from the company in the near future.