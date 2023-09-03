Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rumored to Feature Upgraded 200MP Camera Sensor

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to be launched in early 2023, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra being one of the most anticipated models. One of the major highlights of this upcoming flagship is its camera capabilities. According to recent rumors, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature an upgraded 200MP camera sensor.

Unlike its predecessor, the S23 Ultra, which featured a 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor, the S24 Ultra is rumored to come with the new 200MP ISOCELL HP2SX camera sensor. This upgraded sensor is said to be superior to the previous one and is capable of shooting 8K videos at 30fps. It also boasts advanced features such as Super Quad Phase Detection autofocus and offers various modes for capturing photos in 12MP or 50MP resolutions.

The leaked information, shared by tipster Ice Universe, reveals that the new sensor has a 1/1.3-inch optical format and a pixel size of 0.6µm. In addition to the main camera, the S24 Ultra will reportedly have an enhanced 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, delivering 5x optical quality zoom thanks to a larger sensor and in-sensor cropping. The device is expected to retain the 12MP selfie, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto cameras from its predecessor.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to feature a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with RAM options of 12GB and 16GB. Storage options are expected to range from 256GB to 1TB, with rumors even hinting at the possibility of a 2TB variant.

The S24 Ultra is rumored to come with a titanium frame, thicker bezels, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It is also expected to support wireless charging and have the capability to charge other devices through reverse wireless charging.

Furthermore, the display of the S24 Ultra is rumored to be exceptionally bright, potentially exceeding 2200 nits brightness and reaching up to 2800 nits. Samsung is reportedly exploring battery technologies inspired by electric cars, which could result in faster charging speeds, potentially up to 65W.

With these rumored features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to offer top-of-the-line camera capabilities and high-performance specifications, making it a highly anticipated flagship smartphone for 2023.

