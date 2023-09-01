Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaks: Impressive Upgrades and Camera Sensor Details

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to bring some impressive upgrades, and leaks have already revealed key details about the high-end phones. This article focuses on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its camera sensor. Despite retaining the 200MP primary camera from its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a newer and more optimized sensor.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will use the 200MP ISOCELL HP2SX camera sensor, an improved version of the sensor used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. With an optical format of 1/1.3-inch and individual pixel size of 0.7µm, this sensor is expected to deliver enhanced performance. Features like Super Quad Phase Detection autofocus, 8K 30fps video recording, and pixel binning modes of 16-in-1 (12MP) and 4-in-1 (50MP) are also likely to be included.

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will introduce an upgraded telephoto camera with a 50MP sensor and 0.7µm pixels. With a 3x optical zoom lens and optical image stabilization (OIS), this new telephoto camera promises a significant improvement in detail capture. Furthermore, the phone will leverage a combination of a larger sensor and in-sensor cropping to offer optical quality 5x zoom. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to retain the same 12MP selfie camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 10MP telephoto camera (with 10x zoom) from its predecessor.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, options for 12GB or 16GB RAM, and storage configurations ranging from 256GB to 2TB. Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint reader, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and a titanium frame. The phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, along with 15W fast wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. It will launch with Android 14 out of the box.

As leaks continue to unveil more information about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official release to experience these impressive upgrades firsthand.

Sources:

– Ice Universe (reliable tipster)

– ISOCELL HP2SX camera sensor (Samsung)