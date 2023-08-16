Leaked Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Reports about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have already started circulating, despite the recent releases of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. One recent rumor claims to provide a more comprehensive look at the specifications of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will boast a quad-camera setup on the rear. This setup includes a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP camera featuring a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. The primary camera is expected to use the same ISOCELL HP2 sensor found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, while the ultrawide camera may also utilize a similar sensor.

The 50MP telephoto camera is a significant improvement compared to the 10MP telephoto camera seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is rumored to have a larger sensor and higher resolution, which should result in noticeably enhanced image quality. The 10MP telephoto camera, with its 10x optical zoom, may also receive some minor improvements. On the front, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is reported to have the same 12MP selfie camera as the Galaxy S23.

Internally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with the Exynos 2400 chip in certain countries, such as most of Asia and Europe, while other countries like North America and South Korea will receive the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The tipster also suggests that the next flagship phone from Samsung will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, similar to its predecessor. Additionally, the phone is expected to offer a brighter screen and more memory options, among other improvements.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are still making their way to many countries, rumors and leaks regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra are already generating excitement for Samsung’s next big launch.