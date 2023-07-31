Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Rumors: Titanium Frame for Galaxy S24 Ultra and Other Upgrades

With the recent launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, the speculation surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is in full swing. Reports indicate that the Galaxy S24 Plus might feature a slightly larger screen compared to its predecessor, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to bring significant advancements.

Renowned leaker Ice Universe, who previously shared information about the Galaxy S24 series, recently posted a picture of a periodic table with the caption ’22.’ It was quickly inferred by followers that this suggests the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a titanium frame.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra impressed users with its Armor aluminum frame, known for its durability and one of the reasons why it was considered one of the best phones of 2023. Titanium offers even greater strength and hardness than aluminum, making it capable of withstanding more pressure. Additionally, it is corrosion-resistant and provides a more premium look.

However, if Samsung does decide to switch to titanium, it may result in a higher price for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which already comes with a hefty price tag of $1,200. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max includes a stainless steel frame, and the potential adoption of titanium in the iPhone 15 Pro Max could contribute to a lighter weight as titanium is lighter than stainless steel. However, in the case of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as titanium is denser than aluminum, it may result in a heavier successor compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which currently weighs 234 grams. Therefore, it remains uncertain if this change would be favorable for Samsung.

Aside from the frame material, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to offer other notable upgrades. These include an improved rear camera system, faster charging capabilities, and either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or a new Exynos chip, depending on the region. It may also feature a 144Hz screen.

As for the announcement timeline, considering the earlier launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung might opt to unveil the Galaxy S24 series in January instead of the usual February timeframe. However, this remains speculative for now.