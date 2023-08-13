Samsung Galaxy S24: Is the Return of the Exynos Chip Cause for Concern?

Samsung’s flagship phones have undergone significant improvements in recent years, focusing on stable and consistent performance rather than major design changes. The Galaxy S23, for example, has become one of the most reliable Android flagships, offering timely software updates and mature hardware with no gimmicks. Additionally, it takes impressive Portrait Mode photos and boasts high-quality video capabilities.

However, while Samsung has excelled in software and hardware, there is one area where the company has struggled to maintain consistency: performance. After a year of hassle-free Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S23 phones, leaks suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S24 series may see the return of the Exynos chip, which has been associated with performance issues in previous models.

It is worth noting that early benchmark leaks of the rumored Exynos 2400 chip, expected to power the Galaxy S24, show promising performance surpassing that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and coming close to the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the real test will be how it compares to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the A17 Bionic in the iPhone 15 Pro.

While benchmark scores have been a concern with past Exynos chips, the bigger question is whether Samsung can create a cool and efficient chip that can compete with Qualcomm and Apple’s offerings without holding back the Galaxy S24 flagship.

Critics point to previous experiences with Exynos chips, particularly in markets like Europe and Asia where Samsung used to sell Exynos-powered flagship phones. Performance disparities between Exynos and Snapdragon variants have been evident, as seen in the comparison of the Galaxy S21 FE with the Exynos 2100 in India.

As Apple and Qualcomm introduce their latest and most powerful chips, the A17 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, respectively, Samsung’s alleged 4nm Exynos 2400 chip is expected to debut with the Galaxy S24 early next year. Whether Samsung can address the shortcomings of previous Exynos chips and deliver a chip that meets expectations remains to be seen.