Galaxy S24 Series to Feature Thinner Bezels and LTPO Screens

Now that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are official, it’s time for some news about the Galaxy S24 series. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Samsung will launch Exynos versions of Galaxy S24 series phones in Europe and some Asian countries. Now, some important information about the screens on the Galaxy S24 series has come to light.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will have some design changes, and the phones will feature thinner bezels than the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+. He also claimed that the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will have LTPO OLED panels, which their predecessors lack. LTPO screens offer a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, improving power efficiency and battery life.

Samsung has also increased the battery capacity of the Galaxy S24+. It was revealed yesterday that the Galaxy S24+ has a 4,900mAh battery, a 100mAh jump from the Galaxy S23+’s 4,800mAh battery. The combination of a more power-efficient screen, a more power-efficient processor, and a slightly bigger battery could bring battery life improvements to the Galaxy S24+.

Moving on to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it is said to feature a design that’s overall similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The phone could also have a titanium body, resulting in higher strength. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to use the same 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The upcoming high-end phone could have an upgraded telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, up from 3x.

More information about the Galaxy S24 series is expected to be released closer to its launch, which is anticipated in early 2024.