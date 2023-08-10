Leak Reveals Impressive Upgrades for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, set to be launched in February 2024, has been the subject of numerous leaks. These leaks have shed light on several improvements that we can expect from the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models.

One notable leak, sourced from Chosun Media, reveals that the base variants of the Galaxy S24 lineup will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is promising news for those who are interested in these phones, as it means they won’t have to pay extra for higher memory/storage options if Samsung keeps the prices of the base models similar to the Galaxy S23 series. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may offer an option with 16GB of RAM and possibly 1TB of internal storage.

According to sources within the industry, all three models of the Galaxy S24 series will feature Samsung’s 13th generation AMOLED panel, known as the M13. This new display panel is expected to be thinner, more power-efficient, and deliver improved picture quality. In contrast, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is rumored to be equipped with the 12th generation OLED panel (M12) that Samsung has already used in previous Galaxy devices like the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. It may take until the release of the iPhone 16 for Apple to adopt the M13 panels.

To mitigate the cost of these upgrades, Samsung is reportedly considering using the Exynos 2400 chipset. By sourcing chips from Samsung’s System LSI and Qualcomm, the company can reduce expenses. The Exynos version of the Galaxy S24 series is expected to be available in Europe and select Asian countries, while the North American market may receive the Snapdragon variants.

The leaks have generated excitement among consumers eagerly anticipating the release of the Galaxy S24 series. With enhancements in display technology, increased RAM and storage options, and the inclusion of powerful processors, Samsung seems to be raising the bar for their flagship smartphones once again.