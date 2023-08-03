CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Galaxy S24 Series Rumors: LTPO Display and Thinner Bezels Expected

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
News and rumors regarding the Galaxy S24 series continue to circulate. Samsung has reportedly applied for a trademark for the Galaxy S24 name in the U.K., indicating that the company is indeed working on the upcoming flagship devices.

According to renowned tipster Ice Universe, who is now re-branded as an “X” tipster, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models are expected to feature a Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) display. This type of display allows for a variable refresh rate, which can adapt depending on the content shown on the screen. The use of LTPO displays can lead to improved battery life, as compared to the power-hungry 120Hz and higher refresh rates found in most high-end phones.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra was the first Samsung phone to introduce an LTPO display, and it is likely that this feature will continue to be incorporated in future Galaxy S Ultra models, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

In contrast, Apple’s non-Pro iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still maintain the traditional 60Hz refresh rate, despite significant updates in other areas such as the introduction of Dynamic Island and a higher resolution main camera. Apple’s Pro models, on the other hand, are expected to retain the 120Hz LTPO displays seen in the current iPhone lineup.

Ice Universe also shared that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will likely feature thinner bezels compared to their predecessors, the Galaxy S22/22+ and Galaxy S23/23+. However, these bezels are not expected to rival the ultra-thin bezels anticipated on Xiaomi’s upcoming model, the Xiaomi 14.

While the exact release date of the Galaxy S24 series is not yet known, it is expected to be unveiled early next year. As more leaks and rumors surface, anticipation continues to build for Samsung’s next flagship devices.

