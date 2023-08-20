Samsung Galaxy S24: Rumors, Release Date, and Expected Features

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series has left a great impression, offering solid performance and impressive camera systems. However, rumors about Samsung’s next generation of phones, the Galaxy S24 line, have already started circulating. Here’s what we know so far:

The Galaxy S24 is expected to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2024, following a similar timeline to previous releases. The phones should be available for purchase shortly after the launch event.

As for pricing, there are no confirmed details yet, but we anticipate that it will be similar to the S23 lineup. The base model is expected to start around $800, while the Plus and Ultra versions will likely have higher price points.

Samsung typically offers multiple versions of its Galaxy S series to cater to different budgets. The S24 lineup is expected to include a base model and an Ultra version. There is some debate among industry analysts about whether the Plus model will be discontinued.

In terms of design and display, the base and Plus models are rumored to maintain a similar design to their predecessors, featuring floating camera lenses. The S24 Ultra might see some noticeable changes, possibly with a reduction in the number of camera lenses and a lighter, stronger titanium frame.

The display sizes are expected to remain similar to last year’s models, with a 6.1-inch base Galaxy S24, a 6.6-inch S24 Plus, and a 6.8-inch S24 Ultra.

Rumors surrounding the camera specifications of the Galaxy S24 range are mixed. Some suggest a larger main camera sensor, while others indicate that the specs will remain largely the same. The S24 Ultra may feature an upgraded 3x zoom lens or go all-in on a 10x optical zoom.

In terms of specifications, the S24 models are likely to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, reports suggest that Samsung might use its own Exynos chips in certain regions, similar to previous generations.

Other rumors indicate that the base S24 and S24 Plus might see an increase in RAM to 12GB, while the Ultra variant could go up to 16GB.

In terms of additional features, the S Pen stylus is expected to be included with the S24 Ultra, and Samsung may introduce new color options for the entire series. Other anticipated features include IP68 water resistance, in-screen fingerprint scanners, and high refresh rate displays.

Please note that these are all rumors, and details may change as more information becomes available.