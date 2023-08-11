Samsung Launches Beta Version of One UI 6 Software Update

CityLife

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 11, 2023
Samsung has released the beta version of its upcoming software update, One UI 6. If you own a phone from the Galaxy S23 series, you can sign up to test the new features and improvements.
One UI 6 focuses on providing users with a more customized experience by allowing them to personalize their phone settings. The aim is to cater to each user’s unique preferences and enhance their mobile experience.
The new software update introduces several notable changes, including a simplified and modern design, a new default font, and new emojis on the Samsung Keyboard. Additionally, users will have easier access to screen visibility and settings such as brightness through the Quick Panel.
One of the key features of One UI 6 is the ability to set different lock screens using Modes and Routines. For example, you can choose a calming photo of a forest for the sleep mode. The update also includes a custom camera widget that allows you to preselect a camera mode and photo saving location.
One UI 6 is built on top of Google’s Android 14 operating system, ensuring that users have access to the latest functionalities and improvements offered by Android.
Currently, the beta program for One UI 6 is available to Samsung Galaxy S23 users in the United States, Germany, and South Korea. Originally scheduled for Thursday, the beta launch was postponed for a day without any specific reason provided by Samsung.
User feedback from the beta testing phase will be crucial in making final adjustments before the official release of One UI 6.

