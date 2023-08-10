Samsung to Launch Beta Version of One UI 6 Software Update for Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung is preparing to release the beta version of its upcoming software update, One UI 6. This update will be available for users of the Galaxy S23 series who wish to participate in the beta testing.

One UI 6 focuses on customization options, allowing users to personalize their phone settings to suit their preferences and needs. The update will bring several notable features and improvements.

Among the enhancements in One UI 6 is a simplified and modern design. Users can expect a new default font, as well as a range of new emojis to be added to the Samsung Keyboard. Additionally, screen visibility and settings, such as brightness, will be easily accessible through the Quick Panel.

One UI 6 will also introduce the ability to set different lock screens using Modes and Routines. This feature will allow users to choose customized lock screens, such as a calming photo of a forest during Sleep Mode.

Another highlight of the update is a new custom camera widget. Users will be able to preselect a camera mode and choose where their photos are saved, providing a quicker and more convenient photography experience.

One UI 6 is based on Google’s Android 14 operating system.

Initially, the beta program for One UI 6 was planned to be launched today. However, the rollout timing has been postponed, and Samsung will announce a new launch date soon.

Feedback from beta testers will play a crucial role in finalizing the system before its official release. This allows Samsung to make necessary adjustments and improvements based on user suggestions and experiences.

The beta program will be available to Samsung Galaxy S23 users in the United States, Germany, and South Korea. By participating in the beta testing, users will have access to the latest features and be part of shaping the final version of One UI 6.

For more information about the beta program for One UI 6 and Samsung’s upcoming software update, stay tuned for further updates.

