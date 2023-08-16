CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Galaxy S23 Camera Updates: Improved Features and Performance

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
The Galaxy S23 has recently received a series of camera improvements that are part of its latest release. Notably, the device now has the capability to record 8K 30fps and QHD 60fps (Super Steady) videos. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 series now offers a new 2x zoom option through the Camera Assistant.

Samsung has included a variety of changes in the August Camera and Gallery updates. One notable enhancement is the implementation of AI deep learning technology, which was previously introduced in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. This technology aims to enhance the picture quality of digital zoom.

Furthermore, the Portrait Video Mode effects, such as Big Circle, Color Point, and Glitch, now support 30 frames per second instead of being limited to 24fps.

Samsung has focused on optimizing various shooting experiences with the Galaxy S23 through its August updates. In particular, the camera performance for Super Steady has been optimized, along with tweaks made to the selfie camera to provide better natural face shape corrections.

Photographing moving objects with the Galaxy S23 has also been improved, as photos now have reduced motion blur. The development team has adjusted the focus to minimize peripheral image blur when shooting close-up subjects with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+.

Moreover, Samsung has made significant improvements to the image quality of 50MP and 200MP photos. These enhancements include better blur, lighting, and optimized shadow noise.

To take advantage of these latest camera improvements, it is essential to ensure that you have downloaded the latest Camera and Gallery updates from the Galaxy Store.

