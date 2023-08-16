Samsung Releases New Camera Assistant Update for Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung has rolled out an update to its Camera Assistant app, introducing a new zoom option for the Galaxy S23 series. The update, version 1.1.03.1, is now available for download from the Galaxy Store.

With this update, users of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra can access a dedicated 2x zoom toggle in the stock Camera app. However, for the new feature to be enabled, the phones must be updated to the August 2023 security patch. Users can activate the feature by opening the Camera Assistant app and enabling the Optical Quality Crop Zoom option.

It’s worth noting that while the Galaxy S23 series already offers zoom capabilities of up to 30x on the standard models and up to 100x on the Ultra model, the new 2x zoom option brings an optimized version of zooming. It utilizes on-sensor cropping through the primary camera sensor, delivering image quality similar to that of native optical zoom lenses found in 3x and 10x zoom cameras.

This addition has been a highly anticipated feature that Samsung has been working on for several months. The update gives Galaxy S23 series users more flexibility and options when using their smartphone camera.

On another note, the Galaxy S23 series has recently received its first One UI 6.0 beta update, and it is expected to receive the stable version by early Q4 of 2023.