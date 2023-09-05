During the G20 Summit held in 2023, there was a consensus among the participating nations on the need to define and implement digital public infrastructure. According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a member of the Indian delegation, the summit was successful in gathering support for this important initiative.

Digital public infrastructure refers to the technological framework and systems that enable the functioning of various digital services and applications provided by the government to its citizens. It includes the necessary hardware, software, networks, and platforms that facilitate the delivery of public services.

One of the key challenges discussed at the summit was the lack of a universally accepted definition of digital public infrastructure. This made it difficult for countries to align their efforts and collaborate effectively. However, through productive discussions, the G20 nations were able to reach a consensus on the definition of digital public infrastructure.

Furthermore, the summit also focused on the importance of implementing digital public infrastructure in a way that ensures inclusivity and accessibility for all citizens. This means addressing the digital divide and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographical location, has equal access to digital services.

The G20 leaders recognized the potential of digital public infrastructure in transforming governance, improving service delivery, and fostering economic growth. They emphasized the need for international cooperation and collaboration to share best practices, knowledge, and technologies in implementing digital public infrastructure.

In conclusion, the G20 Summit held in 2023 was successful in reaching a consensus on the definition and implementation of digital public infrastructure. This agreement will pave the way for collaborative efforts among nations in harnessing the power of digital technologies for the benefit of citizens worldwide.

Definitions:

– Digital public infrastructure: The technological framework and systems that enable the delivery of digital services and applications by governments.

– G20 Summit: An international forum where leaders from the world’s major economies discuss global economic issues.

