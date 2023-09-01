Introducing G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra – A Retro Beat ’em Up Game

A new retro-style beat ’em up game called G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra has been announced by Hasbro, developer Maple Powered Games, and publisher Freedom Games. Set to release in Q1 2024, the game will be available on Switch, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra allows players to take control of iconic characters such as Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, and Roadblock, as they battle against the notorious Cobra organization. The game will feature a mix of story and arcade modes, both of which support up to four players in co-op, either online or locally.

The developers promise a nostalgic experience with “lovingly hand-drawn pixel art” and “classic style cartoon cutscenes.” The game will take players through various iconic locations, including Cobra Island, the Pit, and Cobra’s top-secret underwater base.

Players will have access to an arsenal of weapons and explosives as they navigate through different environments and thwart Cobra Commander’s latest scheme to take over the world. The game’s soundtrack, composed by Tee Lopes (known for his work on TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge), will feature a modern take on the animated series’ classic theme song.

Eugene Evans, Hasbro’s SVP of Digital Strategy and Licensing, expressed his excitement about partnering with Maple Powered Games and Freedom Games to bring G.I. Joe fans an immersive retro arcade experience. He mentioned that G.I. Joe is one of the most iconic brands from the 80s, and combining it with the golden era of arcade games is a fitting celebration for the growing popularity of retro-themed games.

If you’re eager to play G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra, you can add it to your wish-list today on Steam and Epic.

Sources:

– Hasbro / Maple Powered Games / Freedom Games