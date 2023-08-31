New G.I. Joe Arcade Beat ’em Up Coming to Switch in 2024

Developer Maple Powered Games and publisher Freedom Games are teaming up with Hasbro to bring fans a brand new G.I. Joe side-scrolling beat ’em up game called G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra. Set to launch on the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2024, this arcade-style brawler will take players on a nostalgic adventure with their favorite G.I. Joe characters.

In G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra, players will have the opportunity to control iconic characters such as Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, and Roadblock. The game will feature pixel art graphics and classic-style cartoon cutscenes that capture the essence of the G.I. Joe franchise. Players will traverse various locations, including Cobra Island and Cobra’s top-secret underwater base, as they take on Cobra Commander’s latest scheme to take over the world.

Combat will be intense, with players wielding an arsenal of weapons, explosives, and more to battle against Cobra’s forces. From Troopers to Ninja Vipers, players will face a variety of enemies and must master the special abilities of each character to overcome the challenges. Stringing together powerful combos and utilizing dodging and parrying techniques will be essential for success.

One exciting aspect of this collaboration is the inclusion of Tee Lopes, the composer behind games like Sonic Mania and TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, and Johnny Gioeli, the lead singer of Crush 40 (known for their work on Sonic the Hedgehog). They will be contributing to the game’s soundtrack, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra will support up to four players in both online and couch co-op modes, allowing friends to team up and save the world together. Whether playing through the engaging Story Mode or challenging themselves in Arcade Mode, players can expect a thrilling G.I. Joe experience.

With its planned release in 2024, G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra is sure to ignite feelings of nostalgia in fans of the franchise. Keep an eye out for this action-packed beat ’em up game and get ready to join the iconic G.I. Joe team in their mission to defeat Cobra and save the world.

