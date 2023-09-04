How New Technologies and a Systems Approach Can Revolutionize Rail Infrastructure Delivery and Asset Management

The rail industry has experienced significant transformation in the design, delivery, and maintenance of infrastructure assets through the adoption of new technologies. However, with the constant evolution and introduction of new tools, it becomes challenging for the sector to keep up and maximize the benefits. The NCE Rail & Transit conference, in collaboration with Bentley Systems, recently held discussion groups to explore how new technologies and systems approach could improve rail infrastructure delivery and asset management.

The systems approach views infrastructure as a dynamic, interconnected network rather than individual components. By breaking down traditional boundaries and promoting collaboration, this approach aims to deliver infrastructure projects that are resilient, adaptable, and better aligned with the needs of end-users. Additionally, a systems approach offers decision-makers a comprehensive understanding of the potential consequences of their decisions, providing a holistic analysis of infrastructure projects.

Data-driven decision making is crucial throughout the lifecycle of rail infrastructure assets. While the sector has significantly increased data collection through the deployment of sensors and other technologies, it has led to an abundance of data without adequate insights. The rail sector is often “data-rich but information poor,” hampering effective decision-making. Participants highlighted the importance of improving data quality before adopting artificial intelligence solutions to derive valuable insights.

Digital twin technology, which involves a digital representation of assets, is seen as a promising tool for enhancing the design and delivery of infrastructure projects. It facilitates improved communication between designers and contractors, ensuring buildability and a reduction in embodied carbon. Digital twins can also enhance construction sequencing and provide advanced planning for carbon reduction measures.

The metaverse, defined as a massively scaled and interoperable network of real-time rendered 3D virtual worlds and environments, offers exciting possibilities for the rail industry. By utilizing technologies such as cloud architecture, game engines, and virtual reality, the metaverse can revolutionize safety training, digital rehearsal of infrastructure possessions, and design processes within a 3D model.

While adopting these new technologies and embracing a systems approach will require a radical change in the industry’s operations, they offer immense potential for improving project delivery and asset management in rail infrastructure.

Source: NCE, Bentley Systems.