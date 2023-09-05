iPhone 16 Ultra Rumored to Feature Vision Pro’s 3D Capturing

Rumors about the iPhone 16 series have been circulating even before the release of the iPhone 15 series. Speculations suggest that Apple may introduce the iPhone 16 Ultra as a fifth phone or as a renaming of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, it has been confirmed that the iPhone 16 Ultra will indeed be a part of the upcoming lineup.

Leaks have also revealed that the iPhone 15 Ultra may not include the Vision Pro features that were initially anticipated. However, a recent leak from Weibo suggests that future iPhone Ultra models might incorporate Vision Pro’s 3D capturing capabilities, known as spatial photos and videos. This feature would provide an immersive experience through 3D capture and display on the Apple Vision Pro.

Initially, Apple had planned to introduce spatial photos and videos in the iPhone 15 Pro versions before the release of Vision Pro in 2024. However, it now seems that this feature will first be implemented in Apple’s headset and later integrated into iPhones. The introduction of 3D images has the potential to revolutionize the user experience by enhancing viewing and capturing capabilities. Users will still be able to view standard pictures on the headset.

According to MacRumors, the Vision Pro experience is so focused on this feature that the device even includes a dedicated mechanical button for easier access. If Apple does integrate 3D capturing into the iPhone, it could be a significant advancement for the company.

In addition to the possibility of 3D capturing, the iPhone 15 models are already expected to come with several new features, including main wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide cameras, as well as a LiDAR scanner. Apple enthusiasts can look forward to the company’s upcoming event on September 12, 2023, where the iPhone 15 series will be unveiled.

