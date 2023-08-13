Aerospace Startup Developing Fusion Rocket for Faster Space Travel

A British aerospace startup is working on a fusion rocket that aims to significantly reduce travel time for astronauts to reach destinations like Mars and beyond. Long-term exposure to microgravity and cosmic radiation poses health risks for astronauts, so it’s crucial for space agencies like NASA to limit mission durations to ensure the astronauts’ well-being.

Using current rocket propulsion technology, it would take around seven months to travel to Mars. Considering the return journey, almost a third of a Mars mission is dedicated to the commute. Pulsar Fusion, a UK-based aerospace company, believes that by harnessing the power of nuclear fusion, they can reduce the travel time to Mars by half.

Fusion occurs when two atoms merge, releasing a huge amount of energy without harmful emissions. By containing super hot plasma with electromagnetic fields, scientists have partially achieved fusion reactions. The challenge lies in sustaining these reactions at extremely high temperatures.

Pulsar Fusion plans to create a fusion rocket that utilizes the atomic reaction to achieve exhaust speeds of 500,000 mph. This would be the fastest speed ever achieved by a crewed rocket, far surpassing the current record of 24,791 mph. While this is an ambitious goal, it may be easier to sustain fusion reactions in the cold vacuum of space compared to Earth.

If successful, the fusion rocket could revolutionize space travel, enabling round trips to outer planets and shorter journeys to Mars, taking weeks instead of months or years. Pulsar Fusion has partnered with aerospace R&D company Princeton Satellite Systems to study hot plasma behavior using AI modeling. They are also constructing an eight-meter fusion reaction chamber in the UK, with plans to begin firing it in 2025 and achieving fusion temperatures by 2027.

CEO Richard Dinan believes that fusion technology is the key to leaving our solar system within a human lifetime. The potential of a fusion rocket in powering the next era of space exploration is promising, and Pulsar Fusion aims to prove its feasibility through successful test firings in orbit.