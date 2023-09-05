The EU Digital Markets Act Takes Effect, Regulating Market Power of Large Companies

The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into effect on August 25, aiming to promote competition in the EU digital market by regulating the market power of larger companies. These companies, referred to as “gatekeepers,” are defined as large digital platforms with over 45 million active users in the EU and €7.5 billion in annual revenue.

Tomorrow, on September 6, the EU Parliament plans to release a list of gatekeepers. Companies on this list will have until March 6, 2024, to comply with the regulation, which requires them to open up to competitors and ensure interoperability between apps and platforms.

As the publication of the gatekeepers list approaches, debates are arising. Apple and Microsoft are reportedly arguing that their respective services, iMessage and Bing, should not be considered gatekeepers. Apple claims that iMessage does not meet the requirement of having 45 million active users in the EU. Similarly, Microsoft contends that Bing’s 3% market share in the search engine market is significantly smaller than Google’s dominance.

When the gatekeepers list is published, it will provide a comprehensive overview of the companies and services that fall under the new digital regulation. In addition to Apple and Microsoft, Amazon, ByteDance, Meta, and Samsung are also expected to be included on the list.

By implementing the Digital Markets Act, the EU aims to create a fairer competitive environment in the digital market, ensuring that larger companies do not hinder competition and innovation. The regulation seeks to balance market power and foster an open and dynamic digital ecosystem within the European Union.

