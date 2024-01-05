Space Station Crew Keeps Busy with Maintenance and Experiments

The crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) was hard at work today, tackling various maintenance tasks and conducting experiments. Expedition 70 Flight Engineers Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli, NASA astronauts, spent most of the day performing spacesuit maintenance and auditing equipment. They also checked the functionality of their spacesuit components to ensure their safety during upcoming spacewalks.

Meanwhile, ESA astronaut and Expedition 70 Commander Andreas Mogensen replaced computer hardware inside the Advanced Space Experiment Processor-2 (ADSEP-2), a device used for processing samples in various scientific experiments. The crew also engaged in mental health care activities, such as completing a VR mental care session for relaxation and a hearing assessment.

On the Japanese side, JAXA Flight Engineer Satoshi Furukawa focused on biological research, hydrating and incubating production packs for the BioNutrients-1 investigation. He later retrieved the samples to inspect and photograph, aiding researchers in understanding nutrient production during long-duration missions. Furukawa also installed the Robotics Work Station for future research activities.

Throughout the day, the crew continued inventory tasks started earlier in the week. Flight Engineer Oleg Kononenko inventoried the Rassvet module, Flight Engineer Nikolai Chub audited medical kits, and Flight Engineer Konstantin Borisov audited light units throughout the Roscosmos segments. Borisov also participated in a Pilot-T session to practice piloting techniques, while Chub replaced the carbon monoxide sensor in the Zarya module.

FAQs

1. What is the purpose of the International Space Station (ISS)?

The International Space Station serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.

2. What is NASA?

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government responsible for the civilian space program, aeronautics, and aerospace research. Its mission is to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.

3. What is ESA?

ESA (European Space Agency) is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space. It coordinates Europe’s space activities, including the design, construction, and launch of spacecraft and satellites for scientific research and Earth observation.

4. What is JAXA?

JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) is a Japanese institution involved in various aerospace activities, including research, technology development, and satellite launches. It performs missions related to asteroid exploration and human exploration of the Moon.

5. What is Roscosmos?

Roscosmos (Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities) is the Russian government agency responsible for space activities, including spacecraft development and operation. It collaborates with other international space agencies on projects like the International Space Station.