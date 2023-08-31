When it comes to essential tech gadgets for students, there are a few key items that can greatly enhance a student’s study experience. From noise-cancelling headphones to a reliable laptop, these gadgets provide the tools necessary for productive and efficient studying. Here are four top tech essentials for students:

Sony 720N overhead headphones

Noise-cancelling headphones are a game-changer for students looking to block out distractions while studying. Sony’s 720N pair, priced at €99, offers good sound quality, decent battery life, and effective active noise cancellation. With the ability to drown out parties, chatter, and library noise, these headphones are an affordable option for students on a budget.

Apple MacBook Air M2

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is a reliable and student-friendly laptop. Known for its light design and compatibility with iPhones, the MacBook Air M2 offers excellent power and battery life. With up to 13-14 hours of battery life on a single charge, this laptop ensures uninterrupted study sessions. While the MacBook Air M1 is a slightly cheaper option with comparable battery life, the M2 offers additional benefits such as a better screen, improved webcam, and fingerprint security reader.

Nokia G22

The Nokia G22 is a student-friendly phone that stands out for its user-repairable design. Unlike most smartphones, the G22 is specifically designed to be easily taken apart and fixed by the user for common issues like a broken screen or charging port. This environmentally commendable feature reduces the need for phone replacements. In addition, the G22 offers decent performance, a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, 128GB of storage (expandable with a MicroSD card), and a 6.5-inch screen with smooth scrolling.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

For students who prefer to take notes electronically, the Amazon Kindle Scribe offers a natural writing experience. With a 10.2-inch e-ink screen and an excellent stylus, the Kindle Scribe allows for easy note-taking, highlighting, and marking up PDFs. The device is lightweight and offers a battery life six times longer than an iPad. Additionally, users have access to their entire Kindle e-book library and Audible audio books.

Nothing Ear (2)

For students in need of earbuds, Nothing’s Ear (2) buds are a great alternative to AirPods. These cleverly designed buds support high-resolution streaming and feature active noise cancellation. The buds offer multipoint connectivity, allowing seamless switching between devices, and are easy to handle with magnetic slots in the charging box. With controls for playback, call answering, and a toggle for noise cancellation, the Ear (2) buds provide a premium listening experience. They also have an IP54 rating, making them resistant to light rain and splashes.

Investing in these top tech essentials can greatly enhance a student’s productivity and study experience. From blocking out distractions to having reliable devices for note-taking and studying, these gadgets are a worthwhile investment for any student.

