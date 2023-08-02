August Community Day: Froakie, the Bubble Frog Pokémon

On August 13, 2023, from 2pm to 5pm local time, Froakie will be the featured Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s Community Day event. During this time, Froakie will appear more frequently in the wild, and there is a chance for lucky Trainers to encounter a shiny Froakie.

Froakie is a Water type Pokémon with a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 1122. It has 122 Attack, 84 Defense, and 121 Stamina. Froakie is boosted by Rainy weather.

By collecting 125 Candy, Trainers can evolve Froakie into Frogadier, and then into Greninja. Evolution during the event or up to five hours afterward will result in a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon Water. Greninja will have a power of 80 in Trainer Battles and 90 in Gyms and raids.

Additionally, Greninja will be able to learn the Fast Attack Water Shuriken starting from the event and continuing afterward. In Trainer Battles, Water Shuriken has a power of 6, while in Gyms and raids, it has a power of 10.

After the three-hour Community Day event, Frogadier will appear in four-star raids. Trainers who defeat Frogadier in these raids will cause more Froakie to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. Special tier 4 raid guide coming soon.

Completing four-star Raid Battles against Frogadier will also reward Trainers with the appearance of Froakie around the Gym for 30 minutes. There is a chance to encounter a shiny Froakie under these circumstances, with the same odds as during the Community Day event.

During the event, there will be August Community Day-themed Field Research available. Trainers can complete these research tasks to earn rewards such as additional Froakie encounters, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more.

In addition to the event, Trainers will have the opportunity to collect event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.