High Pressure Weather Disrupting Freeview TV Signals

Freeview, the popular broadcast service in the UK, has issued an alert to its customers about potential disruption to TV signals due to high pressure weather conditions. The broadcaster explains that the ongoing high pressure hovering over the country can interfere with the TV signals used by Freeview, causing potential disruption to TV reception for some users. This means that some viewers may experience a fuzzy or disrupted screen when trying to watch their favorite shows.

In response to this issue, Freeview advises against attempting to retune TV screens, as this will not resolve the signal disruption and only waste time. Instead, Freeview suggests an alternative solution to continue enjoying uninterrupted entertainment: switching to the Freeview Play streaming platform. Freeview Play provides live and on-demand content that is delivered via the internet, making it immune to the effects of weather conditions. This service is available on most modern smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles, and is completely free to use.

Freeview emphasizes that viewers with internet-connected Freeview Play TVs, or those with compatible players, can still access live and on-demand content from popular channels like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, or My5. Additionally, Freeview offers a mobile app that can be downloaded for free from app stores, allowing users to watch Freeview on-the-go. The Freeview online TV Guide also enables viewing via a web browser. These alternatives ensure that viewers can continue enjoying their favorite shows despite the weather-related disruptions.

In related news, Freeview users have recently lost access to the popular CITV children’s service. After 40 years on screens, CITV is no longer being broadcast on Freeview, as of September 2nd, 2023. This change also affects platforms like Sky Q and Virgin Media.

Sources:

– Freeview alert to customers

– Freeview blog post on the discontinuation of CITV channel