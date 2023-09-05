Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Coming-of-age Drama and Documentary

Freestyle Digital Media, owned by Byron Allen, has recently acquired two films, a coming-of-age drama titled “Kindling” and a documentary titled “Objects”. Both films have been given release dates.

“Kindling” is inspired by true events and follows the story of a group of young men who return to their hometown to make their terminally ill friend’s final summer a memorable one. The main character, Sid, wants to leave a lasting legacy and decides to burn items that represent different aspects of their lives, such as love, home, friends, family, and location. The film, written and directed by Connor O’Hara, will be available on digital and DVD platforms on October 3. The cast includes George Somner, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Conrad Khan, Wilson Mbomio, and Tara Fitzgerald.

On the other hand, “Objects” is a documentary that profiles three individuals who have developed emotional connections to items they came across by chance during pivotal moments in their lives. The film challenges the notion that holding onto things is negative and explores how preserving objects can help us maintain our sense of self and identity. The documentary features NPR correspondent and former Radiolab co-host Robert Krulwich, author Heidi Julavits, and graphic designer Rick Rawlins. “Objects” will also be available on digital platforms starting October 3.

These two films delve into personal journeys and explore themes of life, love, friendship, and the significance of preserving memories. They offer viewers an opportunity to reflect on the value of connections and the impact of objects in shaping our lives.

