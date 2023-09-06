Freestyle Digital Media Acquires US Rights to Japanese Fantasy Drama “Before The Sunset”

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has recently acquired the US digital and theatrical rights to the Japanese fantasy drama film “Before The Sunset”. Directed by Hiroshi Akabane, the story follows a man known as the ‘God of Management’ who, after retiring, finds himself alone and lonely in a nursing home. His only friend is a college student volunteer whom he shares his story with. The man asks God to grant him one wish to be young again and wakes up to find himself as a young man living on a college campus.

“Before The Sunset” is produced by Japan’s HS Productions and features a talented cast including Hiroaki Tanaka, Masane Tsukayama, Rikako Miura, Syouzou Uesugi, Shugo Nagashima, and Mirai Irako. The original story is written by Ryuho Okawa, who also serves as the executive producer of the film.

The film is set to release on September 29th in select AMC Theatres across the United States. Additionally, it will be shown in over 250 cinemas across Japan by Nikkatsu Corporation.

This acquisition by Freestyle Digital Media is a testament to the growing popularity and appreciation for international films. With its unique storyline and talented cast, “Before The Sunset” promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of themes such as aging, friendship, and the desire for a second chance at youth. The film’s release in both the US and Japan opens up opportunities for a wider audience to enjoy this heartfelt and thought-provoking fantasy drama.

