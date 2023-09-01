Free Fire India’s Return Expected to Drive Growth in Esports Market

Experts predict that the return of Free Fire, one of the biggest esports games, to India will contribute to over 30 percent growth in the esports market in the country. The re-entry of the title is expected to lead to fierce competition between publishers, the creation of top-class tournaments, larger prize pools, engagement with influencers, and an increase in the viewership base. This, in turn, will impact the overall esports industry and result in double-digit growth.

The revenue of the esports industry in India has already grown from Rs 1,000 crore in 2021 to Rs 1,100 crore in 2022. With the re-entry of Free Fire, these numbers are expected to increase further. The game has a significant audience base in India, with the country accounting for 27.9 percent of total global downloads in June 2023.

The impact of Free Fire’s return goes beyond esports competitions. It is also expected to benefit the creator community and attract investments from brands into the ecosystem. As the game gains renewed attention and engagement, content creators can expect to see an increase in their subscriber base and income.

The relaunch of Free Fire India is also expected to attract newer gamers to the esports space, creating more opportunities for players and content creators. The game is optimized to work well on low-end Android devices, making it accessible to a broad user base in India.

Overall, Free Fire’s return to India is seen as a significant development in the esports industry. It promises to amplify the competitive spirit, pave the way for recognition and opportunities on a global scale for Indian esports players, and drive growth in the esports market in the country.

