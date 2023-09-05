Garena Free Fire India Launch Delayed, Pre-Registrations Open

Garena Free Fire, the eagerly awaited rebranded version of the popular gaming app, was scheduled to launch in India on September 5, 2023. However, the launch has been postponed, much to the disappointment of fans. Garena explained that the delay is to ensure that Indian gamers have the best possible experience right from the start. The developer is working on fine-tuning the gameplay and localizing the game for the Indian audience.

To meet the regulatory requirements in India, Garena has made significant modifications to the game. This includes featuring local content and characters, as well as a stronger emphasis on esports to connect with a wider user base and improve its reputation.

Despite the delay, pre-registrations for the game on Android are still open through the Google Play Store. Gamers can sign up and even enable the “Automatic Install” option for a seamless experience when the game is eventually released.

A notable development in the relaunch is Garena’s partnership with Yotta for cloud hosting in India. Yotta, a part of the Hiranandani Group, is helping Garena comply with India’s gaming regulations, ensuring a smoother relaunch.

The key takeaway from this delay is that the developers are taking precautions to avoid rushing the relaunch and potentially facing another ban. While the wait for the return of Garena Free Fire in India may be extended, gamers can still pre-register and anticipate the highly anticipated comeback of this iconic battle royale game.

