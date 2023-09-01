Free Fire India Now Available for Pre-registration on Google Play Store

Garena has announced the launch of Free Fire India, a popular battle royale game that will be available for download on September 5th. The game is now open for pre-registration on the Google Play Store for Android users. Unfortunately, the pre-registration link for iOS users is not yet available.

To pre-register for Free Fire India, simply follow these steps: open the Google Play Store app on your Android device, search for “Free Fire India” or click on the pre-registration link provided, and tap on the “Pre-register” button. You will be prompted to sign in to your Google account, and once signed in, you can successfully pre-register for the game.

In addition to the launch, Free Fire India has partnered with several well-known Indian sports stars, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal, and Rahul Chaudhary. These partnerships will introduce new characters inspired by these sports personalities into the game, providing players with a unique and exciting gaming experience.

Furthermore, Garena has appointed MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador for Free Fire India and has also introduced the “Thala” character, inspired by Dhoni, in the game.

The launch of Free Fire India and Garena’s commitment to localizing and developing the esports ecosystem in India have been praised by H.E. Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India. Wong expressed his excitement for greater partnerships between India and Singapore in the realm of digital media, entertainment, and esports.

In line with the growing popularity of esports in India, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has also pledged support to drive the development of esports in the country. Garena has announced that the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) will take place later this month. The winners of FFIC will earn the opportunity to represent India at the Free Fire World Series in Thailand this November.

More details about FFIC and other esports initiatives dedicated to Free Fire India will be announced in the coming weeks.

