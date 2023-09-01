The Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2023: New Cosmetics and Rewards

The Free Fire Booyah Pass for September 2023, Season 9, has arrived, bringing with it a new set of cosmetics and rewards. This season’s theme is Jelly Assault, and players can look forward to collecting exclusive outfits, gun skins, a surfboard, a grenade, and more.

The Booyah Pass Season 9 started on September 1, 2023, and will run for the entire month until September 30, 2023. To unlock the rewards, players must complete a series of missions to gain BP experience and level up.

As usual, the Booyah Pass offers two tiers of rewards: free and premium. Free rewards can be earned simply by leveling up, while premium rewards require players to upgrade their pass. Some of the rewards include Jelly Tin Loot Box, Jelly Assault Banner, Slimy Sleeveless Zip Up, Desert Eagle Jelly Bullet, and more.

For players who want additional perks, there are two alternative versions of the Booyah Pass: Premium and Premium Plus. The Premium Pass is priced at 499 diamonds, while the Premium Plus Pass is priced at 999 diamonds and offers a head start of 50 levels and the option to collect repeatable rewards.

To purchase the Booyah Pass, players need to access the Booyah Pass section in the game and click the Upgrade button to load the purchase interface. Players can only purchase one of the pass variants, so they must choose carefully.

In addition to the Booyah Pass, players can also participate in the BP Ring Luck Royale. By spending nine diamonds for a single spin or 90 diamonds for 10+1 spins, players have a chance to obtain a BP Ring Token or Booyah Pass Premium Plus. These tokens can be exchanged for the pass variants, BP S9 Box, and BP S9 Tokens.

Overall, the Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2023 offers players the opportunity to collect a range of exciting cosmetics and rewards. Whether playing for free or opting for the premium pass, players can enjoy the Jelly Assault theme and showcase their new collectibles in the game.

Definitions:

– Booyah Pass: A season-based system in Free Fire where players can unlock rewards by completing missions and leveling up.

– BP: Battle Points, the in-game currency used to purchase items and progress in Free Fire.

– Cosmetics: In-game items that change the appearance of characters, weapons, and other elements in the game.

