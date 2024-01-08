Earliest Evidence of Photosynthesis Found in 1.75 Billion Year-Old Fossils

Scientists have recently uncovered new evidence of photosynthesis in fossils that date back 1.75 billion years ago. By studying samples from Australia, Canada, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, researchers found traces of cyanobacteria, the oldest known lifeform on Earth. It is believed that cyanobacteria first emerged 2 to 3 billion years ago and eventually evolved the capability of oxygen-producing photosynthesis.

In a groundbreaking study published in the journal Nature, scientists discovered photosynthetic structures called thylakoid membranes in the cyanobacteria fossils. These membranes contain pigments such as chlorophyll that convert light into chemical energy through photosynthesis. The fossils were preserved in compacted mud clay that transformed into rock over time.

To uncover these tiny details in the fossils, researchers used a technique called transmission electron microscopy (TEM), which utilizes electrons instead of light to image objects. TEM allows scientists to observe finer details at the atomic level by bombarding a sample with an electron beam.

Lead author Emmanuelle Javaux explains that the discovery of these membranes pushes back the fossil record of cyanobacteria by 1.2 billion years. This milestone in Earth’s natural history helps identify the approximate period when cyanobacteria evolved the ability to produce oxygen. The rise of oxygen levels in Earth’s atmosphere around 2.45 billion years ago, known as the Great Oxidation Event, transformed life on Earth. It enabled aerobic respiration for various lifeforms and accelerated the breakdown of minerals, providing nutrients to different environments.

However, the exact triggers of the Great Oxidation Event are still a subject of debate among scientists. While cyanobacterial photosynthesis is widely accepted as the primary reason for the increase in oxygen concentrations, other factors such as volcanic eruptions or changes in iron levels in the oceans may have also played a role.

Greg Fournier, a geobiologist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, suggests that if oxygenic photosynthesis evolved early on, but oxygen levels took much longer to accumulate in the atmosphere, there may be other processes involved, such as the burial of organic carbon.

The use of electron microscopy in this study opens up new possibilities for reanalyzing older fossil samples to determine when cyanobacteria first developed thylakoid membranes. This approach could help scientists better understand the timing of evolutionary innovations and their connections to the history of life on Earth.

