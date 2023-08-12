Forza Motorsport to Launch Without Three Popular Features

When Forza Motorsport is released on October 10 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, it will be missing three popular features. The game will not include split-screen multiplayer, the ability to race against AI in various multiplayer modes, and a spectator mode. Creative director Chris Esaki explained that the studio has made these decisions for specific reasons.

Esaki stated that the lack of split-screen multiplayer is due to the studio’s heavy investment in new graphic features and the game’s rendering engine. Implementing split-screen became challenging as a result.

Additionally, the absence of a spectator mode and AI racers in multiplayer races aligns with the studio’s goals for the game. Esaki mentioned that allowing players to take up slots in featured multiplayer events and then spectating goes against the intended racing experience. Similarly, having AI racers in featured multiplayer races that can impact safety ratings did not make sense and will not be available at launch.

It is unclear whether these features will be added later on through post-launch updates. Insider Gaming has reached out for clarification on the possibility of these features being included in the game in the future.

