Fortnite Introduces Anime Crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen

Fortnite’s latest v25.30 update, released on Tuesday, brings an exciting anime crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen. The update introduces themed outfits available for purchase in the in-game shop, as well as a series of quests that players can complete to earn rewards.

During the crossover event, players will come across cursed llamas scattered around the island. Interacting with these llamas will grant players special powers inspired by the anime. This addition comes as no surprise, as Fortnite had previously teased the collaboration with a video featuring four Jujutsu Kaisen characters on August 1st.

This anime crossover is part of Fortnite’s ongoing efforts to incorporate popular franchises into their game. In the past, the game has featured characters from series such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia, seamlessly integrating them into the diverse and ever-expanding roster of Fortnite icons.

Fortnite’s collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen will run until August 25th, giving players ample time to explore the crossover content and unlock exclusive rewards. Whether you’re a fan of the anime or simply enjoy the thrill of Fortnite, this exciting update offers a unique and immersive experience for players.