CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Fortnite Introduces Anime Crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Fortnite Introduces Anime Crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen

Fortnite’s latest v25.30 update, released on Tuesday, brings an exciting anime crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen. The update introduces themed outfits available for purchase in the in-game shop, as well as a series of quests that players can complete to earn rewards.

During the crossover event, players will come across cursed llamas scattered around the island. Interacting with these llamas will grant players special powers inspired by the anime. This addition comes as no surprise, as Fortnite had previously teased the collaboration with a video featuring four Jujutsu Kaisen characters on August 1st.

This anime crossover is part of Fortnite’s ongoing efforts to incorporate popular franchises into their game. In the past, the game has featured characters from series such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia, seamlessly integrating them into the diverse and ever-expanding roster of Fortnite icons.

Fortnite’s collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen will run until August 25th, giving players ample time to explore the crossover content and unlock exclusive rewards. Whether you’re a fan of the anime or simply enjoy the thrill of Fortnite, this exciting update offers a unique and immersive experience for players.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Offers Fast XP for Easier Leveling

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Facebook/Meta to Remove SMS Support from Messenger App on Android

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Evo 2023: A Recap of Announcements and Reveals

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

The Need for Regulation in Artificial Intelligence

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Carbyne APEX introduces AI-driven translation feature to aid 9-1-1 centers

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Unveiling the Competitive Landscape of Internet Telephony: Telco Business Strategies from 2019 to 2025

Aug 8, 2023 0 Comments
News

The Small Satellite Conference 2023: Advancing Small Satellite Missions

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments