Fortnite Launches Jujutsu Kaisen Event: Break the Curse!

Fortnite has introduced its latest event, Break the Curse!, inspired by the popular manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. The event started on August 25 and allows players to embark on quests to unlock various cosmetics and dress up as jujutsu sorcerers.

To begin the event, players are tasked with destroying cursed llamas on the island to learn the Straw Doll Technique and Hollow Technique: Purple. As they progress through the Break the Curse! Quests, starting from Grade 4 and advancing to the Special Grade level of Jujutsu High standards, players can earn Cursed Energy and unlock cosmetic rewards from the free reward track. One of the rewards includes the Shadow Play: Toad Emote. Players who opt for the premium reward track will have the opportunity to obtain the Yuji Itadori Outfit.

Furthermore, the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup, a duos zero build tournament, will take place on August 11. Top-performing players in their respective regions will have the chance to unlock the Good Boy Kon Emoticon. Duos that achieve three eliminations in the tournament using the Hollow Technique: Purple will earn the Gojo’s Eye Emoticon. Additionally, players who accumulate at least eight points throughout the tournament will receive the Yuji’s Bear Hug Spray.

In conjunction with the event, the Fortnite item shop now offers the Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo Outfits. For more information on these additions, players can visit the Fortnite blog.

