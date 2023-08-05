Fortnite to Feature In-Game Museum Dedicated to the Holocaust

Fortnite, the popular video game developed by Epic Games, is once again embracing educational initiatives as a group of developers utilize Epic’s Unreal Editor For Fortnite program to create an in-game museum dedicated to the Holocaust.

This endeavor follows a previous educational project in which Fortnite partnered with the DuSable Museum of African American History and the Estate of Martin Luther King, Jr. to pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. In contrast, this new museum is the brainchild of Luc Bernard, the director of The Light and the Darkness, a free historical game that aims to educate players about the Holocaust.

Bernard expressed on Twitter that bringing such a museum to Fortnite’s vast player base could provide access to museums and historical information to those who may not have the opportunity to visit in person. A study revealed that around 80 percent of people have never visited a Holocaust museum, making a digital alternative a potential way to reach a broader audience, especially among Fortnite’s younger demographic.

Although the museum is not live yet, once it is released, players can access it using the code 4491-8501-3730. All projects created using the Unreal Editor For Fortnite program are subject to approval from Epic Games, ensuring that the content remains informative and respectful. While Fortnite may seem like a peculiar platform for such educational initiatives, its widespread popularity provides creators and historians with a unique opportunity to reach a large audience.

However, it can be jarring to see iconic characters from popular culture, such as Rick from Rick and Morty or Master Chief, coexisting with educational displays about one of the darkest chapters in human history. Nonetheless, it is commendable that the development team is utilizing Fortnite to promote education and hopes that this venture proves that Fortnite can be more than just a meme.