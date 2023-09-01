The New Digital Race Programme for the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia 2023

The Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia 2023 is just around the corner, and race enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the action-packed event at Monza. To enhance their experience, a brand-new digital race programme has been introduced to provide fans with all the information they need for this exciting race weekend.

This digital race programme includes various features, starting with a spotlight on Ferrari’s last home winner, Charles Leclerc. Leclerc’s remarkable achievements and success on the Monza track will be showcased, giving fans a deeper understanding of his impressive racing career.

Furthermore, this weekend will also see the trial of an Alternative Tyre Allocation system. The digital race programme offers comprehensive coverage of this trial, allowing fans to follow the developments and understand its potential impact on the race.

In addition to that, the programme provides insights into the F2 and F3 formbooks, giving fans an overview of the current standings and potential future stars in these racing categories. This information will help enthusiasts stay informed about the wider racing scene and build anticipation for future events.

Moreover, the digital race programme also includes detailed statistics on all ten participating teams. From lap times to pit stops, fans will have access to an extensive range of data to analyze and appreciate the performance of their favorite teams.

To enjoy this comprehensive digital race programme, fans can download the Official F1 Race Programme app from their App Store. The app promises an immersive experience with animation, sound, and video elements, creating an engaging and informative platform for Formula 1 fans.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia 2023! Download the app now and experience the thrill of the race weekend on your phone.

Definitions:

– Formula 1: The highest class of international single-seater auto racing.

– Pirelli: An Italian tire manufacturer that supplies tires for Formula 1 cars.

– Gran Premio d’Italia: The Italian Grand Prix in the Formula 1 calendar.

– Monza: A historic circuit located near Monza, Italy, known for its high-speed nature.

Sources:

– Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia 2023 Race Programme – Official F1 Race Programme App.