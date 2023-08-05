Obama is a Gamer: Former President Revealed as a Captain Falcon Main in Super Smash Bros

Former United States president Barack Obama has been known for his love of gaming, and recently, a critical piece of information about his gamer profile has come to light. It has been revealed that Obama is a Captain Falcon main in Super Smash Bros.

This news was shared by Smash Bros. community organizer Cody Daniels, who had the opportunity to meet Obama in 2015 through the Make-a-Wish foundation. During their meeting, they played some friendly rounds of Super Smash Bros. 64, with Daniels’ game of choice. Obama even signed a Smash Bros. 64 cartridge for Daniels as a memento.

Last week, Daniels appeared on Hustler Casino’s Max Pain Monday poker stream alongside competitive Super Smash Bros. Melee player Daniel ‘Tafokints’ Lee to raise money for Make-a-Wish. During the stream, the two discussed Smash Bros., and Daniels was asked about his rounds of Smash Bros. with Obama. Daniels revealed that he played as Ness while Obama picked F-Zero’s Captain Falcon. Despite “taking it easy” on Obama, Daniels mentioned that the former president was surprisingly skilled at the game.

It remains unclear how much experience Obama had with Smash Bros., although he did bring a Nintendo Wii to the White House and participated in gaming events to promote campaigns such as Obamacare.

While we reached out to Obama’s PR team to inquire about his gaming preferences, we did not receive a response in time for publication.

Obama’s love for gaming and his choice of Captain Falcon as his main character in Super Smash Bros. further cements his status as the gamer president.