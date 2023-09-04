The Rise of Non-Endemic Tech Companies as Threats to the Gaming Industry

Former PlayStation executive Shawn Layden believes that non-endemic big tech companies pose a significant threat to the gaming industry. Layden, who spoke at the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit, referred to companies such as Google, Netflix, Amazon, and Apple as “barbarians at the gate.” These companies, attracted by the billions of dollars generated by the gaming industry, are seeking to disrupt the market.

Layden pointed out that Apple disrupted the music industry with its $0.99 songs on iTunes, while Netflix revolutionized the movie industry with its streaming platform. He expressed hope that the gaming industry would be able to disrupt itself before external companies like Google and Amazon completely change the landscape.

Layden also discussed Sony’s entry into the gaming market and how it competed with established players like Sega and Nintendo. Sony recognized its limitations in developing software and opted to be a third-party platform, partnering with companies like Namco, Square, EA, and Activision. This approach allowed Sony to bring the entertainment element to PlayStation and accelerate its success.

Apart from non-endemic tech companies, Layden identified industry consolidation and the rising cost of game development as other threats to the gaming industry. He believes that consolidation can stifle creativity, while the increasing budgets required for AAA development are unsustainable.

In previous statements, Layden has suggested that adjustments to game length and pricing may be necessary to address the escalating costs.

Overall, Layden’s remarks emphasize the need for the gaming industry to be proactive in adapting to changes and potential challenges posed by non-endemic tech companies, industry consolidation, and rising development costs.

Sources:

– Videogames Chronicle [article not available]

– GamesIndustry.biz [article not available]