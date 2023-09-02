The Potential Game-Changing Technology in the iPhone 16: Micro-Lens Arrays

The highly-anticipated iPhone 15 series is set to be unveiled on September 12, and Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the event. However, a new leak has emerged regarding the potential features of next year’s iPhone 16 that might make users think twice about upgrading their devices.

According to a report by The Elec, Apple’s major display suppliers, Samsung and LG, have offered to incorporate micro-lens arrays (MLA) into the OLED panels used for iPhones starting next year. This technology aims to boost both the brightness and power efficiency of the displays.

So, what exactly is micro-lens array technology? MLA is a new innovation that enhances the perceived brightness of the display without requiring more energy production. It accomplishes this by using billions of lenses fitted inside the OLED panel to reduce the space and minimize internal reflection of light. As a result, users experience a brighter display with higher peak brightness, all while consuming less energy.

While the potential benefits are enticing, Apple has yet to make a decision on incorporating MLA into the iPhone 16. There are some drawbacks to be considered, such as the reduction in side luminescence and the narrower appearance of the display. Additionally, the production cost of MLA is significantly higher, which may be a deterrent for Apple.

Another complication arises from the fact that Samsung and LG, the two suppliers offering MLA-enabled OLED panels, use different materials that fail to meet Apple’s standards. Whether Apple gives the green light to these proposals remains to be seen.

Ultimately, Apple’s decision will depend on its assessment of whether the technology can improve further before the iPhone 16 series enters production. It is important to note that all information regarding the iPhone 16 is based on leaks and rumors and has not been confirmed by any official sources.

For now, the focus remains on the imminent launch of the iPhone 15. The Apple community eagerly awaits the unveiling of the new features and innovations that the Pro models have in store. Only time will tell how micro-lens arrays or other advanced technologies will shape the future of iPhones.

Source: The Elec